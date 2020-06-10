James B. Kenyon
1947 - 2020
James B. Kenyon
CHILLICOTHE - James B. Kenyon, age 73, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home, after months of failing health.
Jim was born on March 3, 1947, in Chillicothe, IL, to Harold and Luella (Biggar) Kenyon.
He leaves behind three children, Jodie (Doug) Goard of Varna, IL, Jamie (Matt) McClure of Macomb, IL, and Michael Kenyon of Tucson, AZ; seven grandchildren; and his siblings, Ron (Theresa) Kenyon of Sparland, IL, and Kay (George) Ryan of Chillicothe, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim spent his early years on the farm. Later, he went to work for Ford and Johnson Hydraulic and then for Polaris, first as a dealer and then retiring as a manager in 2010. Jim spent his last years doing what he loved most, tinkering in his shop with his beloved dog, Ranger, by his side.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Lacon-Sparland Fire Protection District.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
