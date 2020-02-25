|
James Barbieur
PEORIA - James Anthony "Jim" Barbieur, 87 of Bayles Lake, Loda, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 312 N. Hickory Street, Loda, with Father Dong VanBui officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton, with military rites. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells Street, Paxton, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Jim was born on September 19, 1932, in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, the son of Anthony P. "Tony" and Nanie Elizabeth Reed Barbieur. He married Ann Ketchum on October 26, 1957, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Ann, he is survived by five children, Suzanne (Larry) Markus of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Charles (Michele) Barbieur of East Peoria, Katherine (Steve) McManis of Peoria, Jeanne (Robert) Goodman of Newtown, Connecticut, and Thomas Barbieur of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Erin, Sean, Anthony, Ethan, Lauren and Maggie; one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; one great-grandson, Cooper; and a brother, William (Eloise) Barbieur of Plymouth, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim graduated from Paxton High School in 1950. He served in the United States Navy for four years. Jim was a service technician for NCR Corporation, retiring in 1994. After his retirement, he and Ann enjoyed buying and selling antiques.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loda, Knights of Columbus, Old Timers Baseball Association of Peoria and the Loda American Legion Post 503. He enjoyed golfing, boating, pheasant and rabbit hunting and wintering in Orange Beach, Alabama. He also had a talent for being able to fix anything.
Memorials may be made to Gibson Area Ambulance Service or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loda.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020