PEORIA - James Ronald Blevins, known to friends as "Ron," formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Aspen, Colorado.
A native of Illinois and graduate of Bradley University, he was successful in farming, banking and community service. Ron was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather, with a great sense of humor. He was passionate about travel and art, with many other interests.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, father, mother and step-son.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Blevins; his children, Bonnie Hogan (John), Jeffrey Blevins (Suzanne), John Blevins (Leslie) and Brenda Blevins Oliver; and eight grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Future Farmers of America.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019
