|
|
James C. Jenkins
PEORIA - James C. Jenkins, 55, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on September 9, 1964, in Blue Island, Illinois, to James Wilbur and Patsy A. (Duggins) Jenkins.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy Jenkins; three sons, Hunter, Liam and Miles Jenkins; and one brother, Tom Jenkins.
James was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
He graduated from Limestone High School and Bradley University. He taught art for ICC and Bradley University. He dearly loved his family and, especially, teaching at Bradley University.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020