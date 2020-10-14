James C. Stokes

BARTONVILLE - James C. Stokes, caring, compassionate, faithful and trusted friend to all, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 4:39 a.m. in the comfort of his home in Bartonville, Illinois.

James was born in Peoria, Illinois, on March 11, 1975, to Larry Hershel and Brenda (Vaughn) Stokes. He was 45 years young and will be greatly missed. He was a devoted son, nephew, cousin and friend.

James was a hard-working young man for Keystone (Liberty) Steel and Wire for 21 years. He loved fishing, being on the farm in Lebanon, Missouri, with his cousin, Stephanie O'Dell (David O'Dell), working side-by-side with friend, Greg Harms, on odd jobs, and teasing his friend, Vic, and giving him a hard time. James loved his friends, Kevin and Debbie, and enjoyed having a strawberry shake at the shack with them on many occasions. James was a smart and caring man, who loved music, building anything he put his mind to and would do anything he could to help his family and friends.

James is survived in death by many who loved him dearly, including his father, Larry Stokes of Bartonville, Illinois; his aunt, Annette Plice of Peoria, IL; his aunt, Betty (Richard Webb) of East Peoria, Illinois; his aunt, Mary (Lester Pero) of Waynesville, Missouri; his uncle, Jerry Vaughn (Mickie) of Tennessee; his uncle, Larry Vaughn (Delene) of Pekin, IL; and many cousins, friends and coworkers who loved him dearly.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda (Vaughn) Stokes; his paternal grandparents, Clifton and Mildred Stokes; his maternal grandparents, Bob Vaughn and Reba Daily; and his uncle, Ronnie Plice.

A celebration of life will be held on October 17, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 1704 South East Lane, Peoria, Illinois. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James C. Stokes and may be left at the celebration of life service.



