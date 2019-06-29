|
James Chatwell
PEORIA - James Douglas Chatwell, 70, of Peoria passed away at 5:07 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on November 17, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Alfred and Doris Spinner Chatwell. He married Clarissa Hernandez on July 20, 1968. She survives.
James is also survived by one son, Matthew (Katie) Chatwell of Morton; one daughter, Jennifer (Isaac) Eckhardt of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren, Amelia, Elijah, Orlando, Uan and Ezra Chatwell and Grant and Hannah Eckhardt; and one brother, Michael (Sheila) Chatwell of Valparaiso, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patricia Ames; and one granddaughter, Isabel Chatwell.
James was co-owner of Retzer Gerber and Associates.
He was a member of the Illinois CPA Society. He attended Northwoods Community Church.
He was an Army veteran. James served in Germany in the U.S. Army Audit Agency.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, also at the chapel. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Community Church, Dream Center of Peoria or South Side Mission.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019