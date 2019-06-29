Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Chatwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Chatwell


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Chatwell Obituary
James Chatwell
PEORIA - James Douglas Chatwell, 70, of Peoria passed away at 5:07 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on November 17, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Alfred and Doris Spinner Chatwell. He married Clarissa Hernandez on July 20, 1968. She survives.
James is also survived by one son, Matthew (Katie) Chatwell of Morton; one daughter, Jennifer (Isaac) Eckhardt of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren, Amelia, Elijah, Orlando, Uan and Ezra Chatwell and Grant and Hannah Eckhardt; and one brother, Michael (Sheila) Chatwell of Valparaiso, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patricia Ames; and one granddaughter, Isabel Chatwell.
James was co-owner of Retzer Gerber and Associates.
He was a member of the Illinois CPA Society. He attended Northwoods Community Church.
He was an Army veteran. James served in Germany in the U.S. Army Audit Agency.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, also at the chapel. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Community Church, Dream Center of Peoria or South Side Mission.
To View James' memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now