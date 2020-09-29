James "Jim" Crowe
PEKIN - James Raymond Crowe, known to friends as "Jim," passed away at 65 years of age, at his home, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family.
In heaven, Jim will be reunited with his two daughters, Katie Crowe and Donna Crowe, along with his parents, Charles and Betty Crowe. Jim was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Terry Miller; his brother, Dan Crowe; brother-in-law, Denny Isbell; brother-in-law, Chuck Castle; and nephew, Chad Castle.
Jim married Debra Miller in April of 2001, after 10 years of raising a family, traveling and making memories. Their love was built with hard work, dedication and perseverance. Kisses were exchanged between the two of them, until the very end.
Jim is survived by his children, Derrick Walcott, Tiffany (Lee) Lollar, Jeni Lear, Cassie Weiss (Henry Garcia III), Daniel Guard and Casey Guard; and grandchildren, Gabe, Abigail, Corey'Anna, Gabe and Kelvin. He also leaves his siblings, Gloria (Perry) Walcott, Kathy Crowe, Barb Castle, Deb Isbell, Beverly (Gary) McDaniels, Tommy Crowe, Bob (Chris) Crowe, Peggy (Jim) Underwood and Angie (Dan) Smith; a sister-in-law, Sandy Crowe; a brother-in-law, Jim (Martha) Miller; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jim graduated from Central High School in 1973. While in high school, Jim worked at Del-farm. Jim started at Caterpillar in 1973 upon graduating, was an active member of the UAW, and retired from Caterpillar in 2003. Jim continued to work after retiring, first completing maintenance work at Northwoods Mall, then working for SCSI.
Jim's unpaid gig was Mr. Fix It…car broken, something wrong with the house, life and relationship troubles, all problems could be solved, for a can or two of cold Bud Light. Jim loved history, NASCAR, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Bears, Alabama Football, Notre Dame football, long road trips, working on cars and spending time with family and friends. Jim could strike up a conversation with anyone, was known for always having a smart aleck remark, and never signing cards so that they could be reused by whomever he gave them to.
In the more recent years, Jim spent a good deal of time in and out of the hospital. Jim and his family would like to thank the transplant team at University of Iowa for their love and support. The transplant team at University of Iowa became second family to Jim and Debbie, and gave Jim a new lease on life, if only for a short while.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and also one hour before the funeral on Monday. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family as the family plans to make a contribution to the Rossi House at University of Iowa hospital.
