James D. Frazelle
PEORIA – James Dean Frazelle, 89, of Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria died at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born May 25, 1930, in Monmouth, Illinois to Mildred Larson Frazelle and Herbert R. Frazelle.
Surviving are his two daughters, Terry (Richard) Slotter of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Kathy (Dave) Robb of Peoria, IL and sons, Gary (Andrea) Frazelle of Decatur, IL and David (Allie) Frazelle of Forsyth, IL. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Joan Herget of Peoria, IL and Judith (Jim) Gandy of Decatur, IL. His parents and sister, Norma Jean Schisler preceded him in death.
James "Jim" was a 1948 Peoria Manual Training High School graduate. He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea during the war. Jim had a tremendous work ethic and had several jobs before turning 16. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for over 45 years. He started in the Parts Room, graduated from the Machinist Apprenticeship program, and held various positions in East Peoria, Decatur and Peoria. His career with Cat took him to Mentor, OH, Leicester, England and Aurora, IL. He finished his career in the General Office in Peoria as the Assistant Director of Manufacturing.
In life he was a man after many trophies. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. His favorite fishing hole was located at Upper Goose Lake in Ontario. He was ever chasing a 30 inch plus walleye. With golf he won several amateur championships and maintained a single digit handicap into his late 60's. In his final years he found great solace in the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and he was very much looking forward to his Heavenly home.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Lutheran Hillside Village "Waters of Life Chapel" in Peoria. A brief service will follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , 4722 N. Sheridan Rd., Peoria, IL 61614. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019