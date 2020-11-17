James D. Thompson Jr.
EAST PEORIA - James D. Thompson Jr., age 57, of East Peoria passed away at UnityPoint Health-Methodist on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to James and Pauline (Pendergrass) Thompson on October 17, 1963, in St. Charles, MO.
James is survived by his father, James Sr. of East Peoria; sister, Darrah Strubhar of Pekin; girlfriend, Theresa Schultz of Pekin; one nephew; two nieces; two great-nephews; three great-nieces; and his beloved cat, CJ.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline.
James worked at the Wastewater Treatment Lab for the City of East Peoria and retired in 2016. He was a member of Richwoods Community Church in Peoria and loved cars and running.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mt. Grove, MO.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or TAPS.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
.