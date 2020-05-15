|
|
James D. Uhll, Jr.
PEORIA - James Dean Uhll, Jr. of Peoria passed away on April 10, 2020. The only child of Dean and Rose Uhll, James was born on September 25, 1939, grew up in St. Mark's and St. Philomena's parishes, and graduated from Spalding Institute, Class of 1957. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1961, and began a career in computer sciences with IBM. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Crocker, on July 14, 1962, in Peoria where they settled and shared 58 years together and raised four children. Jim dedicated more than 25 years as a founding professor and department chair of Data Processing at Illinois Central College. "Big Jim" was known fondly by many for his friendly nature, a direct sense of humor, his engaging and inquisitive conversation, and his constant generosity. He was very involved in his parish, in the Peoria Cursillo and Tec community, YMCA handball leagues, and the Heart of Illinois Harvest food bank. Jim and his wife Mary Ann enjoyed many of his retirement years traveling, visiting family, and spoiling grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Crocker) Uhll; four children: James (Amy) Zajakowski Uhll, Julia (Ossie) Uhll, John (Ariane) Uhll, and Jacqueline (Dan) Uhll Lyons; and seven grandchildren: AJ Arciniega, Hayley Uhll, Michael and Peter Zajakowski Uhll, and Sean, Jason, and Katie Lyons.
A memorial celebration of his life is scheduled for a later date.
Memorials in James' name may be made to St. Mark's Parish Grade School in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020