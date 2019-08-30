Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
James "Jim" Dewasme


1931 - 2019
James "Jim" Dewasme Obituary
James "Jim" Dewasme
PEORIA - James "Jim" Dewasme, 88, of Peoria, passed Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Peoria.
He was born June 3, 1931 in Minonk, IL to Paul and Katherine (Roberts) Dewasme. He married Virginia Goonen November 22, 1952 in Creve Coeur. She preceded him in death in 1998. His parents and one brother, Paul F. Dewasme also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his two children, Debra (Charlie) Hurt and Brian Dewasme both of Peoria; grandson, Brian (Jessica) Hurt, one great-grandson Bodhi Hurt; nephew, Steven Dewasme of Arlington, TX, great-nephew Paul J Dewasme, great-great nephew Aiden Dewasme and dear friend and caregiver, Karen Pruitt.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a driver and dispatcher for Greater Peoria Transit. He served on the Board of Directors and the Founder's Board at Community Workshop and Training Center. Jim was also a member of the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville and a former member of Howett St. Christian Church. Jim will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and uncle, who was an amazing cook.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Rev Kerry Franz will officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Workshop and Training Center or to the Bartonville American Legion Post 979. Online Condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
