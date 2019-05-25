|
James Dunlap
PEKIN - James "Jimmy" Dunlap, 54, of Pekin passed away at 11:55 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born on December 26, 1964, in Pekin to Donald and Patricia Armstrong Dunlap. He married Starr Hiatt and later married Lyn Owens in June of 2012, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Isaac Dunlap of Dunlap and Dylan Dunlap of Pekin; three step-sons, Jeremy Howard and Johnnie Howard, both of Spokane Valley, WA, and Jarod Howard of Alton; one daughter, Hannah (Tylor) Kinney of Manito; one step-daughter, Samantha (Karson) Koetter of Manito; three grandchildren, Sylas Kinney, Matthew Dunlap and Zoey Dunlap; one brother, David (Trysha Dougherty) Dunlap of Delavan; one step-brother, Steve (Joy Joesting) Sundstrom of Pekin; one sister, Susan Henthorn of Carmel, IN; and one step-sister, Sandy (Don) Kaiser of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael Dunlap; and two step-sisters.
He was a tool and die maker at Morton Metal Craft, where he apprenticed under his father.
He loved the Lord with all his heart and was an active member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Peoria. Jimmy was a former member of The New Attitudes Motorcycle Club.
He loved riding his motorcycle and building things with his hands. Jimmy was given many challenges throughout his life and wanted to thank everyone who cared for him.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Tim Harkness will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019