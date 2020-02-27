|
|
James E. Crump
EL PASO - James E. "Jim" Crump, 83, of El Paso passed away at 6:24 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
He was born February 14, 1937 in El Paso, IL to Orene and Sena Aschliman Crump. He married Helen Elizabeth Harris on August 19, 1956 in El Paso. She passed away March 12, 2015.
Surviving are three sons, Kevin Crump, Nevada, MO; Scott (Darla) Crump, El Paso; and Kraig (Cindy) Crump, El Paso; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Donna) Crump, NC; Richard Crump, Warsaw, WI; and two sisters, Janice (Lee) Remmers, Ocala, FL; and Barbara (Dennis) Stoller, Pekin. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Jim worked at Prairie FS and then as a car salesman. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of El Paso,
Jim was very active in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending many sporting events, school events, plays and concerts in which they were participating.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Pastor, Russell Zehr will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 6 pm at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Cardiac Rehabilitation for the extraordinary care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Well (560 W. Clay St., El Paso, IL 61738) or to the First Baptist Church of El Paso.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020