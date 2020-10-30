James E. Gay
MORTON – James E. "Jim" Gay, 81, of Morton and formerly of Washington, IL, died at 6:57 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL after a 4+ year battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born on July 25, 1939 to Homer and Vivian Elliott Gay in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He married his college sweetheart, Sandra Zaiger on September 3, 1960 and they just celebrated their 60th anniversary. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Barbara (Dr. Morgan) Murphy of Kokomo, IN and Dr. Debra (Robert) Barton of Crystal Lake, IL, and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Murphy and Robby and Joey Barton. Also surviving is their fourth cocker spaniel, Cody. Also surviving siblings, Larry (Margie) Gay of Geneseo, IL, Dave (Sue) Gary of Portland, OR and Pat (Ted) Winegardner of Lexington, SC and brother-in-law, Kent Zaiger of Lincoln, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Marge Zaiger, and two infant granddaughters.
Jim graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in May of 1961. He worked for various companies and spent the last 22 years of a 40 year engineering career at the Engine Division of Caterpillar, Inc.
He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church where he team taught Sunday School with Sandra and served on various committees. He belonged to the Washington Kiwanis Club from 1972 until it disbanded and served two terms as President. His family enjoyed camping, and built their first fold-down camper from a kit. He and Sandra also enjoyed 12 years of winter in Florida. He was an avid collector of farm, truck and construction toys and agricultural literature. In his retirement, he wrote 31 articles for vintage agricultural magazines.
Services for Jim will be at 2 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. Pastor Charles McDonald will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to his church.
