1/1
James E. Gay
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Gay
MORTON – James E. "Jim" Gay, 81, of Morton and formerly of Washington, IL, died at 6:57 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL after a 4+ year battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born on July 25, 1939 to Homer and Vivian Elliott Gay in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He married his college sweetheart, Sandra Zaiger on September 3, 1960 and they just celebrated their 60th anniversary. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Barbara (Dr. Morgan) Murphy of Kokomo, IN and Dr. Debra (Robert) Barton of Crystal Lake, IL, and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Murphy and Robby and Joey Barton. Also surviving is their fourth cocker spaniel, Cody. Also surviving siblings, Larry (Margie) Gay of Geneseo, IL, Dave (Sue) Gary of Portland, OR and Pat (Ted) Winegardner of Lexington, SC and brother-in-law, Kent Zaiger of Lincoln, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Marge Zaiger, and two infant granddaughters.
Jim graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in May of 1961. He worked for various companies and spent the last 22 years of a 40 year engineering career at the Engine Division of Caterpillar, Inc.
He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church where he team taught Sunday School with Sandra and served on various committees. He belonged to the Washington Kiwanis Club from 1972 until it disbanded and served two terms as President. His family enjoyed camping, and built their first fold-down camper from a kit. He and Sandra also enjoyed 12 years of winter in Florida. He was an avid collector of farm, truck and construction toys and agricultural literature. In his retirement, he wrote 31 articles for vintage agricultural magazines.
Services for Jim will be at 2 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. Pastor Charles McDonald will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to his church.
Jim's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
02:00 PM
Evangelical United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved