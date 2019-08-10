Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
New Heights Fellowship Church
2900 Wisconsin
Peoria, IL
James E. Matthews


1953 - 2019
James E. Matthews Obituary
James E. Matthews
PEORIA - James Edward Matthews, 66 of Peoria, IL passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born July 20, 1953 in Pekin the son of Francis and Dorothy McMullen Matthews.
James married Mary Beth Ingle on October 28, 1995 in Washington, IL and she survives.
Also surviving are his twin brother, John Robert Matthews, one niece Kimberly (Ken) Teague, one great nephew Cole Teague along with his mother in law Kathryn Brashear.
James was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged. He earned a degree in Homeland Security of ICDC in California. James was an entertainer for the holidays.
Cremation has been accorded and a Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 at New Heights Fellowship Church, 2900 Wisconsin Peoria IL. Pastor Paul Trilikis will officiate. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
