James E. Stear
NORWOOD – James Earl "Jim" Stear, 75, of Norwood, passed away at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 2, 1943 in Peoria, son of Orville Levi and Bernice Emma (Gomes) Stear. He married Mary K. Ramsey on January 18, 1979 in Peoria, she survives.
Jim is also survived by his four children, Christopher (Stephanie) Stear of Peoria, Bob (Robin) Carr of Peoria, Michelle (Clark) Vandegraft of Marquette Heights, and Marnie Stear of Peoria; 10 grandchildren, Justin (Marissa), Andrew, Nick, Briar, Zach, Ashley, Meagan, Madi, Sydney, and Olivia; two great-grandchildren, Rhett and Lilianna; and one brother, Denny (Kay) Stear of Pekin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jack and Gary Stear.
Jim was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Navy. He worked as a union electrician for Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of UAW Local #974 and American Legion Post #979 in Bartonville. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
A visitation for Jim will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Service will immediately follow visitation. Pastor Doug Surratt will officiate. A Celebration of Life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post #979 in Bartonville.
Memorials may be made to the or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019