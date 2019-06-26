Home

Abts Mortuary
905 South 5th Street
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-1474
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earp's Hideaway
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abts Mortuary
905 South 5th Street
Pekin, IL 61554
James Earp Obituary
James Earp
PEORIA - James R. Earp, 59, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on December 24, 1959, in Peoria to Wayne and Shirley Swanson Earp.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Earp.
He is survived by his nephews and niece, Jace Earp, Angie Earp, Brian Johnson; and devoted companion, Tracy Wolford.
A talented musician with both guitar and saxophone, Jimmy shared his talents as a member in many bands throughout the years in Peoria, and throughout the U.S. and Canada. A staple in the Peoria music scene, his passion for music and laughter served as an inspiration to many. Since opening Earp's Hideaway in 2000, Jimmy found a home base to share live music and provide a stage for other bands to share theirs. Jimmy's personality was larger than life, and his laughter contagious. His rowdy, animated story telling, and no holds barred manner of cracking jokes could quickly fill any room with laughter. He will be remembered for the fiercely loyal, loving and entertaining man that he was in life.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Earp's Hideaway, and a memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin, IL.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019
