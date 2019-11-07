|
James "Jim" Edward Glossick
PEORIA – James Edward "Jim" Glossick, 87, of Peoria, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born on July 21, 1932 in Peoria, a son of Joseph and Eleanor (Arkless) Glossick.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Gale Seelye of Bellevue and Cheryl (Mike) Wabel of Peoria; two stepsons, David Selburg of Bartonville and Dennis Selburg of Blairsville, GA; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy (Tom) Thornton of Bartonville and Joan McInnis of Rockford; and one brother, Joe (Kyle) Glossick of Lakeland, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Glossick; sister, Diane Glossick; daughter-in-law, Sharon Selburg; and brother-in-law, Bob McInnis.
Jim served his country in the United States Army. He was a sheet metal worker, operating his own business, Glossick Heating and Air Conditioning for over 50 years. He last worked for Meister Heating and Plumbing for many years.
He was a member of Little Swan Lake Club and Sheet Metal Workers Local #1.
Jim's memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial of his urn will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of UnityPoint Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019