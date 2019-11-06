Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Glory Community Church
2906 N. Twelve Oaks Drive
Peoria, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Glory Community Church
2906 N. Twelve Oaks Drive
Peoria, IL
James Elbert "Doc" Ferguson


1949 - 2019
James Elbert "Doc" Ferguson Obituary
James Elbert "Doc" Ferguson
PEORIA - James E. Ferguson, 70, of Peoria, IL, passed at 6:07 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Morning Glory Community Church, 2906 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL 61604. Visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Marlon Young Sr. will officiate. James will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, where full U.S. Air Force military honors will be rendered.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
