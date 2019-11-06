|
James Elbert "Doc" Ferguson
PEORIA - James E. Ferguson, 70, of Peoria, IL, passed at 6:07 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Morning Glory Community Church, 2906 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL 61604. Visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Marlon Young Sr. will officiate. James will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, where full U.S. Air Force military honors will be rendered.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019