|
|
James Elliot
PEORIA — James C. Elliot passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Jim was born to Frank and Johanna (Koch) Elliot in Fort Benton, Montana, on December 24, 1928.
From 1948 to 1952, Jim served in the U.S. Army as part of the WWII German Occupation Force and Korean War. He attended Montana State University and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He joined Caterpillar Tractor Company, where he worked for 35 years.
On April 30, 1960, Jim was united in marriage to Virginia Anne Fisher. He is survived by their three children: Patty (Paul) Stewart of Louisville KY, Carolyn (Rod) Lewis of Santa Clara CA, and Tom (Ellen) Elliot of Aurora IL. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Tyler, Matthew & Abigail Stewart and Tim, Ryan & Sean Elliot.
Jim was preceded in death by Virginia, his parents, and his three siblings: George, Gertrude, and Dorothy. His life was enriched by golf, tennis, travel, genealogy, gardening and woodworking, but MOSTLY his family.
Jim will be laid to rest next to Virginia in St. Mary's Cemetery in Champaign, IL, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019. At Jim's request, there will be no visitation or formal funeral service. Many thanks to the employees and good friends at the Lutheran Hillside Village.
Contributions in Jim's name can be made to Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation, (www.lssliving.org) 6901 N. Galena Road, Peoria, IL 61614, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, () 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019