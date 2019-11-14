|
James F. Crow
CHILLICOTHE — James Franklin "Jim" Crow, age 91, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health- Proctor in Peoria.
Jim was born on July 14, 1928, in Madison County, IA, to Oryl Wayne and Flossie Opal (Phillips) Crow. He married Norma Zimmer in Walnut City, IA, on October 31, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Lori (Scott) Montgomery and Lisa (Roger) Perham; grandchildren, Jenn (Doug) Nelson, Danielle (Levi) Holloway, Lauren (Collin) Jordan and Richard Perham; and six great-grandchildren, Aza, Kacer, Nora, Tate, Charlie and Hakes, all of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Nelson; and his sister, Norma.
Jim served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He owned a Sinclair filling station in Winterset, IA. Jim retired from American Sterilizer Company in 1985. He then drove a school bus for five years for Illinois Valley Central school district.
Jim was an active member of the Chillicothe Christian Church, where he served as an elder, treasurer, adult Sunday-school teacher, lawn caretaker and all around handyman over the years. He enjoyed playing croquet on his court that was always ready for friends to drop in. Jim kept his acreage like a park setting with roses, fruit trees and a large truck garden. He could fix anything with baling wire and duct tape. Jim's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy.
Jim had a long and fulfilled life. His family would like to express gratitude to everyone who was part of it. They would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Senior Living in Chillicothe for their love and care in Jim's final years.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. also at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service. Pastor Robert Hentrich will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Chillicothe Christian Church, 510 W. Francis St., Chillicothe, IL 61523, or in honor of his great-grandson, Kacer Holloway. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019