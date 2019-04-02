|
James F. O'Brien
PEORIA - James F. O'Brien, age 91, of Peoria passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:50 a.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1927, in Peoria to Thomas and Josephine (Schmitt) O'Brien. He married Nadine Mundy on June 5, 1948, in Peoria. She passed away on Oct. 6, 2000, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin O'Brien; three brothers, Joe, Bill and Irish O'Brien; and three sisters, Mary O'Brien, Kay O'Brien and Margaret Sams.
Survivors include his children, Timothy (Donna) O'Brien of Peoria, Thomas (Kris) O'Brien of Peoria, Terrance (Linda) O'Brien of Bartonville, Susan O'Brien of Peoria and Colleen (Barry) Salerno of Edwards. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon (Jim) Tyre, Lindsay (Pat) Archer, Kevin (Bernadette) O'Brien, Carrie (Mike) Garrett, Cathy (Ben) Russell, Lacey (Jack) Pritz, John, Jimmy and Joey Salerno and Jared (Aubrey) and Mike O'Brien; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Jim was a lifelong Peoria resident. He graduated from Spalding Institute and was a World War II Navy veteran.
He had been the president of O'Brien Bros., Inc. for the last 42 years. He was a member of the Steamfitters Local 353 for over 70 years, past president of the Tri-County Contractors Association, Chairman of Joint Apprentice & Training Steamfitters Local 353, founding member of the PALM & Tri-Con, and a past member of the United Way.
The family would like to thank Nancy Mielke for being with Jim and taking care of him for these past 11 years.
A funeral Mass will be Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. Fr. Joseph Dondanville will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church on Friday. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019