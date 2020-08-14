James F. VergonJames Fletcher Vergon passed away in Peoria on April 15, 2020 at 72 years young. Born in Peoria to Monroe and Faye Vergon, James is survived by one daughter, Emilie (Tim) Miller of Peoria and three grandsons. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 22 on the outdoor patio of the Peoria Riverfront Museum from 4:00-6:00 pm with remarks beginning at 5:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Peoria Riverfront Museum or St. Joseph's Home in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.