1/1
James F. Vergon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Vergon
James Fletcher Vergon passed away in Peoria on April 15, 2020 at 72 years young. Born in Peoria to Monroe and Faye Vergon, James is survived by one daughter, Emilie (Tim) Miller of Peoria and three grandsons. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 22 on the outdoor patio of the Peoria Riverfront Museum from 4:00-6:00 pm with remarks beginning at 5:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Peoria Riverfront Museum or St. Joseph's Home in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Peoria Riverfront Museum
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
05:00 PM
Peoria Riverfront Museum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved