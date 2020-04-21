|
|
James Fletcher Vergon
PEORIA - James Fletcher Vergon was a man who made exceptional use of the time he was given on this earth. Born on February 28, 1948, at Peoria's OSF St. Francis Medical Center to Monroe "Gus" and Faye Vergon, Jim (as he was universally known) filled his 26,000 days on this earth with family, friends, love, loyalty, sports, lifelong learning, travel, philanthropy, sports and a zest for his hometown before he perished on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
"Time abides long enough for those who make use of it." – Leonardo da Vinci
First and foremost for Jim were people, and especially his family. Jim married his college sweetheart, Kathy Waters, in 1972, who preceded him in death in 1997. Jim and Kathy's daughter, Emilie, married Tim Miller, who Jim fondly regarded as the best son-in-law ever and honestly loved him as his own son. Jim enthusiastically embraced his role as grandfather to Payton James, Jackson Crosby and Miles Calhoun. Pepaw, as the young boys called him, was a joyful encourager of his grandsons, whether they were involved in baseball, soccer, Cub Scouts, school functions or other endeavors. It was not uncommon to hear a deep voice from the sidelines yelling "Go Buster! Go Payton, woooo!" This was the same enthusiasm and pride that he shared with his daughter all of her life. Even when he was a busy executive, he still found time to teach, train and cheer for Emilie in long distance running, softball and volleyball. When the video game craze hit in the 1980s, he and Emilie enjoyed Donkey Kong and other video games…but Jim's favorite was always Tron.
Jim is survived by a myriad of friends, including his lifelong buddies, Dave Kupfert, Mike Kutzman and Tracy Techau; as well as his friend and companion, Vicki Stingley, and her children. The number of people Jim knew and cared about is impossible to calculate. He was just one of those guys who never met a stranger.
"Always walk through life as if you have something new to learn and you will." — Vernon Howard
Jim was truly a lifelong learner. He started his formal schooling at Loucks School in Peoria, followed by Peoria High School (Central), and then Bradley University. Jim earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1971. He dreamed of a career in aerospace on the west coast, but his heart stayed in his hometown. During college breaks, he often worked at the Caterpillar foundry, but also where his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers worked, third shift at the Kumfurt and Ensley Funeral Home. Needless to say, the frat boys indulged in a bit of brotherly hazing at that job. Following graduation, Jim landed a job at the Central Illinois Lighting Company (CILCO) in engineering. He worked his way up through the ranks, and to further his skillset, he earned a Master of Business Administration from Bradley in 1981. The investment in hard work and education paid off and Jim was made a vice president in 1986. Ten years later, Jim was made President and Chief Executive Officer of CILCO. Jim valued the people who worked for the company. He was known to keep a closet full of Waterford crystal, purchased out of his own pocket, to present to CILCO employees on special occasions. He had learned solid leadership skills from his formal education and from working with others.
CILCO was bought by Ameren in 1999 and Jim was given the opportunity to retire early. In addition to exploring many community activities, Jim became an avid supporter and participant in Bradley's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). He spent many days at the university in OLLI programs. But learning wasn't just important for him. Besides instilling a love of learning among his family members, Jim endowed an engineering scholarship for women at Bradley University. In the community, he was a relentless supporter of Lakeview Museum and was proud to lead the charge in developing the Peoria Riverfront Museum. He served as Board Chairman from 2006 to 2010 and championed the Build the Block campaign. The museum's mission, "To inspire lifelong learning for all - connecting art, history, science and achievement through collections, exhibitions and programs" had special significance for Jim.
"I can't think of a better way to see and travel the world than by running, climbing or watching fast cars." - Jim Vergon
Jim worked hard for his family, his community and his company, but he also enjoyed sports and sporting events. Jim showed his persistence and "stick-to-itness" through sports. He was an avid Bears fan and was proud to have attended the coldest home game in Bears history with his son-in-law in 2008. He was a long-distance runner and participated in the 100th anniversary of the Boston Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC, the San Francisco Marathon and many others. He ran over 1000 miles total in 1996. He climbed to the top of both Mount Rainier and Mount Whitney in the late 1980s. He ran toward Atlanta in 1996, carrying the official Olympic Torch. He loved fishing in Minnesota as a boy with his parents, took his daughter there when she was old enough, and returned in recent years with his grandsons who loved fishing with Pepaw.
He was an experienced camper, whether it was out in the wild woods or in the backyard with his daughter. He was regaled for his infamous 1970s canvas tent and for running an extension cord from the house to his backyard campsite so he and his daughter could watch old Thin Man movies. He backpacked in Glacier, Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks, as well as many other locations in California with best friends, Mike and Dave. In more recent years, he enjoyed annual trips to San Diego with Vicki to visit her daughter.
And boy, did Jim love cars. He restored his 1965 Corvette Stingray and enjoyed taking it for very loud and very fast drives on occasional sunny days. He was a season ticket holder to the Indy 500 for over 45 years and always looked forward to attending with his 3 closest friends. He saw the Italian Gran Prix in 1996 with his best friend, Mike. But he also loved hiking in the woods and bike-riding with his daughter, especially in Door County, Wisconsin, and Canada. And he took full advantage of the Rock Island Trail in Peoria. He even was contemplating setting up his old bike for virtual bicycling in computer-generated far-away places from his home.
"There's no place like home." – Dorothy Gale
Although Jim traveled across the nation and throughout Europe, he was especially invested in his hometown. He served on many Boards and Foundations, including Bank One, Peoria; the Economic Development Council for the Peoria Area, Heart of Illinois United Way, YMCA, Proctor Hospital, Bradley University Associate Board, Forest Park Foundation, The Institute of Public Utilities, and the Bradley University College of Engineering and Technology. He loved local foods: Avanti's gondolas, Kitchen Cooked chips, fried Morel mushrooms, and martinis with blue cheese olives.
Jim was a believer in God. Growing up, he and his mother shared special Sunday mornings with church and breakfast together. More recently, he received his spiritual guidance from Grace Presbyterian Church, which he attended from time to time with his family.
And even in death, Jim continued to care for others through his Gift of Hope tissue and organ donation.
"I guess we all like to be recognized not for one piece of fireworks, but for the ledger of our daily work."-- Neil Armstrong
Anyone who knew Jim knew he was crazy about fireworks. Given the chance, Jim would happily join in setting off firecrackers, Roman candles and other pyrotechnics. In spite of this predilection, those who know Jim Vergon would agree that his inspiration was not, as Neil Armstrong notes, "one piece of fireworks," but the items he accomplished in his daily routine. Father and friend, Pepaw and philanthropist, learner and leader - Jim Vergon surely will be missed in Peoria, but his legacy is secure in his contributions, his accomplishments and his family. His ledger, like his life, was filled with joy and love and loyalty.
NOTE: Jim's life and legacy will be celebrated sometime in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. This celebration will be held at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, a place that Jim and his family hold close to their hearts.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020