James Francis Faley
PEORIA - James Francis Faley, 70, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Peoria, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
James was born on May 25, 1949, in Peoria, IL, to Michael and Marie Faley. James grew up in Peoria, where he had many happy childhood memories growing up on the East Bluff. He attended St. Bernard's Grade School and Bergan High School and graduated from Loyola University in Chicago, where he resided until his death. He worked in IT for the University of Chicago and the Harris Bank.
James was an avid cyclist and skier and loved playing the piano and square dancing. He loved attending the many Faley family gatherings which took him to many interesting places.
James was preceded in death by his loving mother, Marie Faley; and is survived by his father, Michael Faley of Peoria; his sisters, Maureen (Rick) Pellino of The Villages, FL, and Colleen (Tom) Egan of St. Petersburg, FL; and his brothers, Patrick (Jill) Faley, Thomas (Nancy) Faley, Michael (Molly) Faley, all of Peoria, IL, and Kevin (Stephanie) Faley from Park Ridge, IL, and their families. James was a loving uncle to his 20 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews. We will miss his laughter and outgoing personality, a friend to everyone he met.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 509 E. Kansas St., Peoria, IL 61603.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020