Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
(866) 699-7711
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
218 1st St
Bradford, IL
James G. Eble


1938 - 2019
James G. Eble Obituary
James G. Eble
BRADFORD - James G. Eble, 81, of Bradford, IL passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Bradford,IL. Jim was born June 22, 1938, to George and Fayetta (Comp) Eble. One of seven children, he grew up west of Bradford and graduated from Bradford High School in 1956. In 1963, Jim married Mary Ellen Johnston. She survives as do their four children, Pat (Nancy) Eble of Mokena, IL, Lisa (Peter) Hanna of Missouri City, TX, John (Denise) Eble of Laura, IL and Joann (Todd) Wright of Bradford, IL. Jim will be deeply missed by his 11 grandchildren: Sam, Jake and Hannah Eble; Ryan and Sydney Hanna; Christopher Eble; and Cole, Judd, Carli, Jesse and Chase Wright.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary (Loren) Loudenburg and brother Stephen (infant). Surviving siblings are Edythe (Ralph) Bosch of Connecticut, Donald (Marilyn) Eble of Toulon, Larry (Janet) Eble of Kewanee, and Judy (Joe) Bachman of Roanoke.
Following high school, Jim worked at Dewey Grain Company and then served in the United States Army. He began farming in 1962 and lived and raised his family on that farm until retirement.
He later worked at Princeton Ready Mix. Jim loved his community and was active in the Bradford American Legion Post 445 as well as actively supporting the Bradford Rescue squad over the years. Jim enjoyed many friends, playing cards, attending farm auctions and spending time with family. Jim loved giving to others and was known to frequently treat the residents of Courtyard Estates in Bradford with donuts during his weekly Friday visits. He resided at Courtyard at the time of his death. The family is forever grateful for the loving care that he received while there.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Grant-Johnson Funeral Home 217 E. Main Bradford,IL from 3:00-6:00pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 218 1st St. Bradford, IL 10:00am followed by burial at Osceola Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Bradford American Legion Post 445 or to Bradford Courtyard Estates Activity Fund.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
