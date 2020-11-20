James Gordon NealPEORIA - James "Whitey" Gordon Neal passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Mt. Vernon, IL on October 08, 1934 to John, and Sarah (Barker) Neal. His wife of 66 years, Julia Willis Neal survives. They were married on December 24, 1953. He is also survived by his daughters, Mary Lou Songer, and Julie Ann (Jack) Ayres; daughter-in-law, Paula Neal; grandchildren, Jennifer Sue (Jimmy) Chasteen, Samantha Jo (Nick) Conrad, Morgan Reeve (Mike) Richards, and Abigail Pauline (Joey) Lillie; great-grandchildren, Boyd, Micah, River, and Aubrey; sister, Phyllis Peterson; and several nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James John Neal; and brother, Johnny Bob Neal. James retired from Caterpillar as an Engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a dedicated member of Fellowship Bible Church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve. Private funeral services will be held at 10AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church with Pastor Steve Stocksick officiating. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions in James' honor may be made to Fellowship Bible Church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.