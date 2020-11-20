1/1
James Gordon Neal
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gordon Neal
PEORIA - James "Whitey" Gordon Neal passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Mt. Vernon, IL on October 08, 1934 to John, and Sarah (Barker) Neal. His wife of 66 years, Julia Willis Neal survives. They were married on December 24, 1953. He is also survived by his daughters, Mary Lou Songer, and Julie Ann (Jack) Ayres; daughter-in-law, Paula Neal; grandchildren, Jennifer Sue (Jimmy) Chasteen, Samantha Jo (Nick) Conrad, Morgan Reeve (Mike) Richards, and Abigail Pauline (Joey) Lillie; great-grandchildren, Boyd, Micah, River, and Aubrey; sister, Phyllis Peterson; and several nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James John Neal; and brother, Johnny Bob Neal. James retired from Caterpillar as an Engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a dedicated member of Fellowship Bible Church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve. Private funeral services will be held at 10AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church with Pastor Steve Stocksick officiating. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions in James' honor may be made to Fellowship Bible Church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fellowship Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved