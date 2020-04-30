|
James "Jim" Greener
PEKIN ~ James L. Greener, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is now at home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born June 16, 1933 in Spring Valley to Clark H. and Ella Marie (Rothenberger) Greener, he married Donna Sue Leslie on June 15, 1957 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Jay (Susan) Greener of Deerfield, Jeffrey (Gaby) Greener of Cypress, Texas, James "Jamie" (Shauna) Greener of Kansas City, Mo. and Joel (Judy) Greener of Brentwood, Tenn.; twelve grandchildren, Jonathan (Emily) Greener, Caitlin Greener, Nicholas Greener, Heidi Greener, Robin (Brittany) Greener, Ian Greener, Molly Greener, Megan Greener, James Greener, Morgan Greener, Emily Greener and Claire Greener; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Jude, Silas and Zoe; two sisters, Joanne Barker of Anaheim, Calif. and Jim's twin sister, June (Richard) Erickson of Seattle, Wash..
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jack Greener and one sister, Jean Kane.
A United States Army veteran, Jim was a 1957 graduate of Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech and English.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 40 years, retiring as the Operations Manager for Caterpillar Logistics Services. He formerly served Caterpillar in Parts Marketing in Europe and Australia and with Parts Distribution in North America with the Regional Distribution Centers. In retirement, he worked with Wayne Litwiller Excavating in Hopedale as an OSHA and Human Resource Consultant for 12 years.
Jim was a devoted member of Pekin Bible Church, where he served the church as a worship leader, choir member, Elder, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. He also was a former chairman of the Board of Christian Education and head of the Primetimer's group at the church. Jim was a charter member of the International Needs Mission Board of Directors and a former board member with Peoria Rescue Ministries. Jim and his wife have been longstanding global missions partners through fervent prayer, giving and hospitality.
His celebration of life memorial service will be held at Pekin Bible Church at a later date when gatherings are again possible. A private visitation and service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020. Pastor Chad Nightingale will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pekin Bible Church, 2405 Court Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to Peoria Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, Ill. 61652.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020