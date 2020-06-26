James H. (Jim) Obert Jr.PEORIA—James H. (Jim) Obert Jr., age 69, of Dixon, CA, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 while under Vitas Hospice Care in California.Jim was born December 23, 1950 in Peoria, IL, to James (Jim) H. Obert Sr. and Ruth (Orr) Obert.Surviving are his mother Ruth Obert of Peoria, IL and brother Richard Obert of Peoria, IL and granddaughter Sierra Radcliff-Marier of Triangle, VA, who would spend many weekends with her "papa" and "mama" in Cape Girardeau, MO.Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Obert Sr. in August 2000 and his ex-wife, Martha Sue Breeze, who he married on August 6, 1990 in Centerville, MO. She died September 2006 in Cape Girardeau, MO.Jim graduated from Richwoods High School in 1969. He attended Southern Illinois University for two years and then graduated from Bradley University in 1974 with a B.S. in journalism. Jim enlisted in the Army at Fort Ord, CA in 1974 and served in Frankfort, Germany for the Army Newspaper. He also did public relations for the tourism board of the German railway. After Germany, Jim served at Fort Lewis, WA and the United States Army Chemical Depot on Johnston Island located in the Pacific about 700 nautical miles south-west of Hawaii.Returning from service after four years, he resided in Southern Missouri where he bought some land and built a cabin to enjoy nature. In 1988, he became an editor/reporter for the Reynolds County Courier Newspaper in Ellington, MO. He won many local awards and also a National award for a feature newspaper story on drive-in theaters.In 1992, He was promoted to city editor in Farmington, MO. In 1994, he joined the SE Missourian Newspaper in Cape Girardeau, MO as the business today editor.Taking an early retirement, he moved to the Sacramento/Dixon California area in August 2011 with friends John and Maria Mooney. The family appreciates Maria's care and concern for Jim over the past few years in California. Cremation rites have been given in California. Entombment of ashes will be with his father at a future date at American Mausoleum in Peoria, IL.Memorials may be given in his name to any local animal or rescue shelters.May you rest in Peace dear Jimmy. Mom and Rick.