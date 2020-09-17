1/1
James Hare
1948 - 2020
James Hare
PEORIA - James F. Hare, 72, passed away on August 18, 2020 peacefully at his home in Micco, Florida. Born in Bloomington, Illinois, Jim lived in Peoria from 1950 to 1978, moving to Micco from Miami in 1995. He was a long haul truck driver and Navy veteran of the Vietnam War (USS Edson and USS Waddell).
Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW. He was an avid Winston smoker, having contributed to the RJ Reynolds tobacco company for over 55 years. In return he was provided free advertising products, (cups, hats, ashtrays , shirts, radios, and lighters) along with 5 years of COPD and finally stage 3 lung cancer.
He is survived by his brothers, Thomas of Alta Loma, Ca;David of Miami; Richard (Maria) of Dunwoody, Ga; Nieces, Kristin of Atlanta, and Rachel of NYC.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Francis; mother, Julianne; sister, Patricia Ann Dixon; and his 4 legged co-pilot of 19 years, Kiko (who probably acquired 2nd paw smoke during his time in the truck cab).
Jim had a great sense of humor and a big heart. He was also a dreamer, once dreaming he was a muffler and woke up exhausted.(his joke)
Keep on Truckin brother. Peace out.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
