James "Jim" Hasty


1956 - 2019
James "Jim" Hasty Obituary
James "Jim' Hasty
CHILLICOTHE - James "Jim" E. Hasty, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born October 11, 1956 in Peoria, IL to Leo and Wilma (Carter) Hasty. He married Robin Lavy on May 2, 1987 in Sunnyland.
Surviving are his wife Robin; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Robert (Shirley) Lavy; three children, Shannon (Lindsay) Ryerson, Krystal (John) Walters and Keri (Austin McGuire) Hasty all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Jamie, Sky, Logan, Ronin, Gunner, and Keller; and two brothers, David (Becky) Hasty of Peoria and Robert (Debbie) Hasty of Hanna City.
Jim worked as a Diesel Mechanic for O'Neill Brothers Transfer and Storage for over 33 years before retiring in 2007. He was a member and Union Representative for Teamsters Local #627 in Peoria. Jim was also a member of Christ New Covenant Open Bible Church in Lacon, Midwest Gun Club and a Lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed going to flea markets and antique stores, working on old pocket watches and rebuilding 1960's model trucks. Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and brother, who was amazingly selfless and always willing to help others.
A visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 with a funeral service following the visitation at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Beddingfield will officiate. Cremation will be accorded and burial of the urn will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
