James Humphrey

HANNA CITY - James Earl Humphrey passed away at this home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Peoria on October 12, 1933 to Fred and Mae Humphrey, he married Joyce Montee on May 30, 1953 and she survives. They enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. Additional survivors include his daughters, Linda (Pat) Prescott, Brenda Pluskwik, and Dianna (Dave) Diefendorf; daughter-in-law, Becky (Jerry dec.) Humphrey; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, James Humphrey, Jr., and Jerry Humphrey; parents; 8 siblings; and many friends. James retired from Local 165 with 61 years of service. He was a Field Representative for The North Central District Council, served on the Executive Board of Local 165, and was a founding member, and Trustee of the Laborer's and Contractor's Training Program in Mt. Sterling. He was an avid hunter, and fisherman. Cremation has been accorded. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



