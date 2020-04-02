|
James Jeffery Leigh
MAPLETON - James Jeffery Leigh, age 67, died peacefully after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Jim was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Naomi Leigh who preceded him in death. He was married to the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) for 42 years. She survives.
Jim retired from the Army after serving 21 years. He then worked for State of Illinois, Department of Corrections and also retired from there.
Jim is survived by two sons, Jason (Lisa) Leigh and Adam (Manuela) Leigh. His four grandchildren, Hayden, Evelyn, Garrett and Emersyn were the rays of sunshine in his life.
Jim is also survived by his sister, Sue (Richard) Bristow and his brother, Tim (Kathy) Leigh. He will be missed by his mother in law, Marilyn Smith, sisters in law, Debbi Debeauclair and Shelli (Bob) Dietrich and brother in law, Mike (Gerline) Smith. He was also blessed with numerous nephews and nieces.
Jim was a quiet guy whose main priority was taking care of his family and those he loved. He will be missed every day.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a private honor guard ceremony, to honor his military service, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center or TAPS in Pekin.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020