Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2115
James Jefford
MAPLETON - James Edward Jefford, 81, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Mapleton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on December 27, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Dringenberg) Jefford, he had been a resident of Charlotte County, Florida, for eighteen years, coming from Mapleton.
James was a semi-truck driver, delivering jet fuel and gasoline for Rocket Motor Freight for most of his career. He loved boating, fishing and golfing.
He was a loving husband, caring father and enthusiastic grandfather
He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Teresa Dietrich, in 2007.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixteen years, Pamela L. Jefford of Englewood, Florida; one daughter: Julie Turner of Omaha, Nebraska; one son, Patrick Jefford of Black Duck, Minnesota; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. Burial will follow at Kingston Mines Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared through DavisonFultonWoolsey.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
