|
|
James Jones
WASHINGTON - James F. Jones, 85, of Washington passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 12, 1933, in St. Louis, MO to Edward and Viola Tarrant Jones. He married Betty F. Watts on February 9, 1954, in East Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife and four children: Patricia Davies of Washington, IL; James E. (Robyn) Jones of West Simsbury, CT; Karen Marsh of Washington, IL; and Brian (Lisa) Jones of Bartonville, IL. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Christopher, Kenna, Jeremy, Andrew, Caleb and Kennedey. In addition, he is survived by three brothers, Edward (Jayne) Jones and Don (Carolyn) Jones, both of East Peoria, IL, and Gary (Colleen) Jones of Peoria, IL. Further surviving are one sister, Jean Hardin, of Morton, IL, and many nieces and nephews. His parents, one infant son, one brother and three sisters preceded him in death.
He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran serving 20 years, attaining the rank of Major before being honorably discharged in 1972. After his discharge from the service, he worked for Hiram Walker Distillery for several years.
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one-hour prior to his service also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. Memorials in his name may be given to a . To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019