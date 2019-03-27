Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for James Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James K. Snodgrass


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James K. Snodgrass Obituary
James K. Snodgrass
MACKINAW - James K. Snodgrass, 53, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Jim was born on June 10, 1965, in Carthage to Harold A. and Opal D. Burkett Snodgrass Jr. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was one nephew, Ethan.
Jim married Joyce D. Payne. She survives. Also surviving are five daughters, Natasha (Kenny) Yoder of Bartonville, Ariana (Jake) Stephens of Dunlap, Morgan Pace of Mackinaw, Emily (Haven Kensinger) Pace of Creve Coeur and Anna Pace of Mackinaw; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Alex, Emma and Skylar; five brothers, Mike Snodgrass of Macomb, Steve (Karan) Snodgrass of Elgin, OK, Ron (Jana) Snodgrass of Ferris, Tom (Jennie) Snodgrass of Ferris and Tim (Terri) Snodgrass of Colchester; his stepmother, Judy (Larry) Vance of Carthage; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a project manager at Caterpillar Tractor Company at Mossville. He was a member of Eureka Christina Church and Burnside Lodge #683 AF&AM in Carthage.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Eureka Christian Church. The Rev. Jennie Churchman and the Rev. Amy Johnson will officiate. The family will greet friends two hours prior to services Saturday, with Masonic rites at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries, 601 SW Adams St., Peoria, IL 61602.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now