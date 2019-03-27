|
James K. Snodgrass
MACKINAW - James K. Snodgrass, 53, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Jim was born on June 10, 1965, in Carthage to Harold A. and Opal D. Burkett Snodgrass Jr. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was one nephew, Ethan.
Jim married Joyce D. Payne. She survives. Also surviving are five daughters, Natasha (Kenny) Yoder of Bartonville, Ariana (Jake) Stephens of Dunlap, Morgan Pace of Mackinaw, Emily (Haven Kensinger) Pace of Creve Coeur and Anna Pace of Mackinaw; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Alex, Emma and Skylar; five brothers, Mike Snodgrass of Macomb, Steve (Karan) Snodgrass of Elgin, OK, Ron (Jana) Snodgrass of Ferris, Tom (Jennie) Snodgrass of Ferris and Tim (Terri) Snodgrass of Colchester; his stepmother, Judy (Larry) Vance of Carthage; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a project manager at Caterpillar Tractor Company at Mossville. He was a member of Eureka Christina Church and Burnside Lodge #683 AF&AM in Carthage.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Eureka Christian Church. The Rev. Jennie Churchman and the Rev. Amy Johnson will officiate. The family will greet friends two hours prior to services Saturday, with Masonic rites at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries, 601 SW Adams St., Peoria, IL 61602.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019