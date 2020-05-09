|
James Kightlinger
KICKAPOO - Jim Kightlinger, 68, of Kickapoo passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Galesburg.
Jim was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on December 2, 1951, a son of Duane E. and Doris Dexter Kightlinger. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his best friend and business partner, Jeff.
Jim was a loving son, caring for his mother until her death. While doing so, he was in the food service industry in Missouri and Florida. He also served as a police officer in the Ozarks and was a shop owner in Pennsylvania.
Jim started Kightlinger Antiques in Kickapoo in 2006, featuring objects of old (and old that Jim recreated into new). His creative eye turned tired pieces into masterpieces. As the shop became known for its unique holiday ornaments and gifts, Jim was often referred to as "Mr. Christmas," and patrons from near and far made it a holiday destination.
Jim loved dogs, especially Jeff's Golden Retrievers. Memorials can be sent to Prospect Animal Clinic Memorial Fund, to help pay for the cost of caring for dogs in urgent need of lifesaving veterinary treatment.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.watsonthomas.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020