James L. Laughlin
BARTONVILLE - James Lee Laughlin, 82, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 1, 1936, in Switz City, Indiana, to Victor and Maxine (Brookshire) Laughlin. He married Sandra K. Demmin on August 31, 1957, in Peoria, Illinois. She survives.
He also has two children, Renae (Shannon) Cole of Bartonville, Illinois, and James "Scott" Laughlin of Kennesaw, Georgia; four grandchildren, Seth, Elijah, Isabelle and Kaylee; one great-grandson, Liam; and two brothers, David (Billie) Laughlin and John (Jo Ellen) Laughlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack and Jerry Laughlin.
James worked for Ameren for 41 years as a lineman and lineman instructor, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed woodworking and working on automobiles. He attended Mt. Olive Missionary Church and Faith Missionary Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Mark Mincey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Monday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Smithville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the South Side Mission.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019