James L. "Jim" McDermott

CAZENOVIA - James L. "Jim" McDermott, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Due to a major stroke, Jim was in a nursing home in Northridge, CA.

Born Nov. 17, 1943, to Francis Lester "Red" and Shirley McDermott, Jim spent most of his life in California in the Northridge area. Las Vegas was his second favorite place.

He is survived by two sons, Vincent and Brian McDermott; siblings, Patty and Kenny McDermott; and three grandchildren, Emmett, Jade and Dylan.

An online memorial service is planned for a date in September. All of Jim's friends and family are invited to attend. For a link with the date and time, please email pjmet1958@gmail.com.



