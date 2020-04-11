|
|
James L. Smith
PEORIA HEIGHTS - James L. Smith, 84, of Peoria Heights passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.
Jim was born on March 4, 1936, in Grundy County, TN, to Edward Charles and Beatrice Thomas Smith. He married Audrey L. Crocker on March 18, 1961, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Frank (Lynne) Smith of Peoria, Linda (Rick Mayer) Smith of Peoria and Bill Smith of Peoria; three grandchildren, Noah Smith, Sarah Mayer and Grayson Mayer; and nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by one grandson, four brothers and three sisters.
Jim was a Korean War veteran, having served with both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.
He worked for Peoria Public Schools, retiring as a fireman. He previously worked for Pabst Brewing Company for 27 years.
Jim enjoyed fishing and looked forward to having fish frys with his family and friends. He followed NASCAR and took pleasure working on cars. In his younger days, he raced stock cars and drag cars. Jim was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and University of Tennessee Volunteers fan.
Jim treasured spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his great sense of humor and was quick with a joke, always enjoying making people laugh. He was also generous with his time and would drop whatever he was doing to help out friends in need regardless of the situation. He liked driving around Peoria Heights, taking daily local jaunts to his favorite haunts. Jim loved country music and he couldn't resist watching westerns and war movies starring John Wayne.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Heights Fire Department, 4901 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights, IL 61616; Veterans Helping Veterans, 1619 Resthaven, Peoria, IL 61615; or St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020