James "Jim" Lalley Jr.
1946 - 2020
James "Jim" Lalley, Jr.
PEKIN ~ James "Jim" Edward Lalley, Jr., 74, of Pekin, passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June, 16, 2020 UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Born May 15, 1946 in Pekin to James E. and Anna Fern (Ewing) Lalley, Sr., he married Georgia Hoggatt. They later divorced. He then married Barb Auen in 2001 in Bartonville. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Jimmy Lalley of East Peoria, Sean (Kim) Lalley of Zionsville, Indiana and Troy Lalley of Oklahoma and two granddaughters, Brianna and Kaitlyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, 2 O/S Bars, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Marksman Vietnam Service Medal, 4 bronze Stars and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He had worked at Keystone Wire & Steel as a hi-lift driver for 15 years, retiring in 2016.
An avid Chicago Cub fan, Jim loved riding his Harley Davidson, playing in area pool leagues and looking for bargains at garage sales.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758571, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

