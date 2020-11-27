James Lloyd Taylor
WASHINGTON - James Lloyd Taylor, 84, of Washington, IL, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on October 3, 1936, in Vermont, IL to Lloyd James and Thelma Ilene (Strode) Taylor.
He married Joyce Bergman on July 31, 1991, in Richmond, VA; she survives. He is also survived by his four children by a former marriage to Janet Powers; Julie, Jeff (Mindy), Janice, James (Jennifer); one sister, Shay; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Sandy, Denny, Debbie, and infant Randy.
Jim graduated from Morton High School in 1954 and served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 and was honorably discharged.
He had previously worked at Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford, IL and retired from Caterpillar, last working at the Technical Center in Mossville, IL as an Electronics Design Engineer as well as a supervisor.
Jim was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, Cubs, Bradley Basketball, and the Fighting Illini, and all the kitties that shared their home.
The family would like to thank all of Jim's Doctors and the wonderful OSF home care team.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his name.
Cremation has been accorded with a private celebration of life at a later date.
