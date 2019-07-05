|
James Lockhart
PEORIA - James Sumner Lockhart of Franklin, TN, age 83, husband of a former Peoria, IL, resident, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born November 22, 1935, in Springfield, Illinois to Cozetta Flake Lockhart and Charles S. Lockhart.
He was employed for many years by Illinois Bell.
He is survived by wife, Darlene A. Lockhart; children, Jacqueline Lockhart, Milwaukee, WI, James C. Lockhart, Tacoma, WA, Robin Lockhart Ceesay, Murfreesboro, TN, Freida Williams, Springfield, IL, Teresa Ashmore, Grand Rapids, MI, George W. Ashmore III, Franklin, TN, Darryl A. (Michelle) Ashmore, Boynton Beach, FL; his loving aunt and uncle, Thelma Dammons and Quentin Lockhart; 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, 3 to 4 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Lake Providence Baptist Church, 5891 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211. Terrell Broady Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 615-244-4755.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019