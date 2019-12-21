|
James "Jimmy" Lowe
VICTORIA - James "Jimmy" Lloyd Lowe, 69, of Victoria passed away at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. He was formerly of East Peoria.
Born August 23, 1950, in Peoria to Virtus and Margaret (Riekena) Lowe, he married Brenda Joan Boswell on August 23, 1997, in East Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of Victoria; two daughters, Stephanie (Donald) Brock of Galva and Jessica (Donnie) Cotty of Pekin; four grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Huston of Galesburg, Cainen Baker of Bristol, Tennessee, Kenzie Baker of Pekin and Rylee Huston of Galva; one great-granddaughter, Alexis Huston of Galesburg; one brother, Gary (Doris) Lowe of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews, including Jeff and Robin Rudd, whom he was raised with.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Thomas and Mary Lou Lowe.
Jimmy was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the United States Army.
He had worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar, Inc. in East Peoria for 30 years. He was a member of the UAW Local 974.
An outdoorsman, Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed playing cards, while spending quality time with his family.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glasford. Pastor Raymond Barclay will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Glasford American Legion Post 35 following the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue Suite B, Peoria, Illinois 61614; or The s Project, P.O. Box 758571, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019