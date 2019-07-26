|
James Luenz
EAST PEORIA — James Michael Luenz, 53, of East Peoria passed away at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Emergency Room at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born August 31, 1965, in Peoria to Michael and Judith K. (Rader) Luenz.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Judith and Jay Wagner of Buckeye, Arizona; father and stepmother, Michael and Pamela Luenz of Lafayette, Indiana; one brother, Jason (Kris) Luenz of Overland Park, Kansas; two nephews, Sean and Cody Luenz of Overland Park, Kansas; his aunt and uncle, Roger and Ellen Luenz of Columbus, Indiana; aunt Shirley Stauffer of Sun City, Arizona; and cousins Paul Luenz of Denver, Colorado, Jeff Luenz of Geneva Switzerland, and Ralph Stauffer and Marissa McMains, both of Glendale, Arizona.
James served six years in the United States Marine Corps.
He had worked as a CAD operator for various customers of his contract employer, including 18 years at Caterpillar Inc. in Mossville.
James was a 1983 graduate of Woodruff High School in Peoria. He was a talented artistic person as exhibited in the scores of military figures painted for his tabletop military gaming hobby. He was also a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Formula One racing.
A gathering celebrating James life will be at a later date. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice.
