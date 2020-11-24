1/1
James M. "Jim" Phelan
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" M. Phelan
PEORIA - James "Jim" Michael Phelan, 73, of Dixon, formerly of Peoria, passed away on, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Franklin Grove Nursing Center in Franklin Grove.
Jim was born on August 4, 1947, in Peoria, IL, the son of James E. and Fern (Blossom) Phelan. His early years were spent trying to come up with creative new ways to get out of going to school and teasing his two sisters, Judy and Nancy. He married Cathy Zapushek on September 13, 1970, in Peoria, and obsessively doted over his one son, Patrick, who was born in 1973. His best buddy, Sean, his only grandson, born in 2001, got everything he could want from grandpa.
Jim retired as a Battalion Chief from the Peoria Fire Department in 2012. Since he hired on in 1970, Jim's identity and great pride was his service to the Department. His fellow firefighters were his brothers, his friends. Jim trusted them with his life, and in turn they loved and admired him. He prided himself in being an old school smoke-eater, and only retired when it became mandatory. He loved to tell the stories of the good times at the fire house, and the characters he worked with. Jim served as the President of the Local 50 Club, and was active in the firefighters' union. Not one day in 42 years did he ever say that he didn't want to go to work. It was never a job, but a passion.
Jim was a member of East Peoria Boat Club, where he spent good times with his many friends. He greatly looked forward to winter vacations in the Caribbean. He loved a good fishing trip with his family or friends. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage and gained Irish citizenship later in his life.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Phelan of Dixon; one son, Patrick (Tricia) Phelan of Dixon; one grandson, Sean Phelan; and two sisters, Judy Goins of Geneva, IL, and Nancy Phelan of East Peoria. He is also survived by many great friends and his firefighter brothers.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Howard Goins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, where tales of Jim's antics and shots of Jameson will be the order of the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent at www.prestonschilling.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved