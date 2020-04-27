Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
James M. "Jim" Ryan


1959 - 2020
PEKIN - James M. "Jim" Ryan, 61, of Pekin passed away at 6:55 p.m.
on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Peoria on January 28, 1959, a son of Roland J. and Grace E. (Sebright) Ryan.
Surviving are his son, Zachary J. Ryan of Peoria; and his long-time companion, Christine Homerin of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six sisters, Betty Leadley, Catherine Law, Patricia Ryan, Beverly Anglin, Anita Kirk and Rose Abbott.
Jim attended St. Thomas and Spalding schools. He owned and operated Jim Ryan Construction for over 20 years. Jim loved playing sports, especially football. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of the American Poolplayers Association, playing in many Peoria area tournaments over the years.
Jim's celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
