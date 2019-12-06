Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Masonic Lodge #263
2900 W. Lake Ave
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Scott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Scott Jr. Obituary
James M. Scott, Jr.
PEORIA - James (Jim) M. Scott, Jr., 83, life-long Peorian, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on November 25, 2019. He was blessed with a full, benevolent, rewarding life. Dear Jim, for years you looked for your picture in the obituaries and never saw it. You missed it today, because you were flying over the rainbow to become our guardian angel. You were a blessing to those you encountered, and you never met a stranger. You radiated joy as you selflessly poured out love to your family and community. The heavens will be roaring with laughter over your jokes, try to keep them clean! Until we meet again- with love, from your family and friends!
Cremation rites have been accorded
A grand celebration of Jim's wonderful life, filled with humor and love, will be held at the Masonic Lodge #263, 2900 W. Lake Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, on December 14, 2019 at 2:00pm sharp. Masonic Services to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSF Community Palliative or OSF Community Hospice 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL. 61615
View Jim's full obituary and make online condolences at csmico.com
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -