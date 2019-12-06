|
James M. Scott, Jr.
PEORIA - James (Jim) M. Scott, Jr., 83, life-long Peorian, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on November 25, 2019. He was blessed with a full, benevolent, rewarding life. Dear Jim, for years you looked for your picture in the obituaries and never saw it. You missed it today, because you were flying over the rainbow to become our guardian angel. You were a blessing to those you encountered, and you never met a stranger. You radiated joy as you selflessly poured out love to your family and community. The heavens will be roaring with laughter over your jokes, try to keep them clean! Until we meet again- with love, from your family and friends!
Cremation rites have been accorded
A grand celebration of Jim's wonderful life, filled with humor and love, will be held at the Masonic Lodge #263, 2900 W. Lake Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, on December 14, 2019 at 2:00pm sharp. Masonic Services to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSF Community Palliative or OSF Community Hospice 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL. 61615
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019