PEORIA -- James A. MacMillan, 64, of Sanford, FL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was a 1975 graduate of Richwoods High School.
He was born May 1, 1956, in Pekin, IL, to William D. and Cherie J. (Plackett) MacMillan. He married Ashley Anderson on March 26, 2017, in Marathon, FL. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Cherie Ashburn; sons, James B. (Melinda), Jason, Zack (Nina), Tyler and Dallas; eight grandchildren; siblings, JoEllen (Patrick) Oberle, Marilee Wilgus, Kevin (Jan) MacMillan, and Kelly (Chuck) McGrath; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, William D. MacMillan, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and one niece.
Cremation rites have been accorded, with a celebration of life being scheduled at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020
