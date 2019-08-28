|
|
James Madison
PEORIA - James Stuart Madison, 65, of Taylor Ridge, formerly of Peoria, passed away at Hope Creek Care Center in Moline on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. in Moline. A celebration of life will follow at the Moline Viking Club, beginning at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to or C.O.P.S. (Concerns for Police Survivors).
Jim was born on July 28, 1954, in Peoria, Illinois. He was the son of Stuart and Betty Fletcher Madison. He married Julie Kivett on March 29, 1986.
Jim began his law enforcement career with the Illinois State Police Department, Peoria Park District Police, Decatur Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff's Department and retired in 2009 from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department. During his career, Jim served 8 years with the United States Coast Guard reserve. He enjoyed fishing, old western movies and his beagles. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; son, Nicholas; sister, Cindy Schwab; sisters-in-law, Mashell (Larry) Tague and Chris (Mike) Berry; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dave Schwab.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019